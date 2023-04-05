CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Police are searching for a man and a woman who fled the scene of a robbery in a dark gray SUV Wednesday morning.

According to a press release from the Clarksburg Police Department, the incident happened at the Verizon Wireless on Emily Drive in Clarksburg just after 10:30 a.m.

Police say a black man wearing a blue hoodie entered the business and grabbed several items, and that an employee approached the man as the man was leaving the building. The suspect then physically assaulted the employee and left the scene with what police described as a light-skinned woman wearing a medical mask who was driving the dark gray SUV.

The suspects took Emily Drive to U.S. Route 50, then headed west, according to the release.

The employee did not need medical assistance, police said. The robbery is still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clarksburg Police Department Tip Line at 304-624-1625.