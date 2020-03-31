UPDATE: Wanted Clarksburg man in custody

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man wanted by the Clarksburg Police Department has been taken into custody.

Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy said that Kendrick Vinson was arrested at approximately noon on Tuesday.

More information will be added as it is received

ORIGINAL:

CLARKSBURG. W.Va. — The Clarksburg Police Department is asking the community for their held in finding a man wanted on multiple warrants.

Kendrick Vinson

According to Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy, Kendrick Vinson is from the area of downtown Clarksburg and is wanted on a warrant for battery on a correctional officer, as well as having a pending warrant for malicious wounding stemming from a recent incident.

Kiddy said that Vinson is considered to be violent, and that every time officers have had to make contact with him, he becomes combative.

Anyone with information on Vinson is asked to call the Clarksburg Police Department at 304-624-1610, or call the police department’s tip line at 304-624-1625.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories