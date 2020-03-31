UPDATE: Wanted Clarksburg man in custody

UPDATE:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A man wanted by the Clarksburg Police Department has been taken into custody.

Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy said that Kendrick Vinson was arrested at approximately noon on Tuesday.

More information will be added as it is received

ORIGINAL:

CLARKSBURG. W.Va. — The Clarksburg Police Department is asking the community for their held in finding a man wanted on multiple warrants.

Kendrick Vinson

According to Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy, Kendrick Vinson is from the area of downtown Clarksburg and is wanted on a warrant for battery on a correctional officer, as well as having a pending warrant for malicious wounding stemming from a recent incident.

Kiddy said that Vinson is considered to be violent, and that every time officers have had to make contact with him, he becomes combative.

Anyone with information on Vinson is asked to call the Clarksburg Police Department at 304-624-1610, or call the police department’s tip line at 304-624-1625.