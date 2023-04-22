CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Clarksburg Police Department announced on Friday via a Facebook post that it is looking for the public’s help in identifying a wanted female subject.

(Photo Courtesty: Clarksburg Police Department)

According to the post, the subject in the photo is wanted for questioning in regard to a shoplifting incident. She is shown to be a white female with blonde hair and wears a grey ball cap and jacket with a dark grey t-shirt. The subject was also shown to be driving a black four-door sedan.

The location or date of the shoplifting incident has not been disclosed to the public at this time.

Those with any information regarding the identity of this subject are asked to contact Patrolman Carter at JCarter@CityofClarksburgWV.com or Detective Sergeant Swiger at WSwiger@CityofClarksburgWV.com. Those with information can also leave a message on the Detective tip line at 304-624-1625.