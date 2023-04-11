CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — One of the suspects in the robbery that happened at the Verizon Wireless on Emily Drive in Clarksburg on Wednesday, April 5 has been arrested in New York, police say.

During the robbery, a man “grabbed several items” and “physically assaulted” an employee before leaving the scene with a woman in a dark gray SUV, police said at the time.

On April 6, Clarksburg Police Detective Timothy Criss said investigators were able to obtain surveillance footage from the AT&T store on Emily Drive which showed the suspect getting into a vehicle they were able to trace to an Enterprise car rental.

Investigators learned from the car rental company that the vehicle was rented from an Enterprise location in Little Rock, Arkansas, and the woman was from California, according to Criss.

Officers then got in contact with law enforcement from California and learned a man named Tushawn Glenn was known to be in connection with the woman who rented the vehicle. Glenn’s age is not known because he has multiple aliases with false birth dates and social security numbers, according to Criss, but it is known that he is from California and has an outstanding robbery warrant from there.

On Monday, April 10, the rented vehicle was found in New York, and officers advised law enforcement there of Glenn’s California warrant and the Clarksburg robbery investigation, Criss said.

Glenn was taken into custody in New York as he attempted to return the rental vehicle, according to Criss. He is being held there pending extradition to California. Criss said that Glenn will be charged with robbery, conspiracy and grand larceny in connection to the Emily Drive incident.

The identity of the woman who rented the car is not being released at this time, Criss said, and she is still under investigation for her involvement in the incident.

New York State does not release mugshots to the press unless officers determine the suspect poses a threat to public safety.