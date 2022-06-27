CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The man who was shot late Saturday night in Clarksburg is expected to survive, the Clarksburg Police Department announced Monday.

The victim, a man who has yet to be identified, was flown to Ruby Memorial Hospital after he was shot multiple times over the weekend. At the time of the incident, police were unsure of his condition.

The shooting happened at 107 Denham St. The Clarksburg Police Department is still searching for two other men who they say fled the scene before first responders arrived.

Police said they believe the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no risk to the public. At this time, police said they will not release any additional information.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clarksburg Police Department’s Detective Tip Line at 304-624-1625 or email WSwiger@CityofClarksburgWV.com.