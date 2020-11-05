Clarksburg VA doctor indicted on federal sex charges

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A doctor who worked at the Louis A. Johnson VA Hospital in Clarksburg is facing federal sex charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Dr. Kenneth Ramdat, 65, of Silver Springs Maryland, was indicted on two counts of abusive sexual contact and two counts of simple assault. Ramdat is accused of touching two staff women’s breasts without permission in two separate incidents in August 2019 and October 2019 at the hospital.

Ramdat faces up to two years in federal prison and a fine of up to $250,000 for each of the sexual contact counts and faces up to six months of incarceration and a fine of up to $10,000 for the assault counts.

The Veterans Affairs Office of Inspector General, the FBI, the Veterans Affairs Police and the Clarksburg Police Department investigated the case.

Ramdat is listed on several websites as a “family medicine specialist.”