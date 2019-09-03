Clarksburg woman arrested after police find meth, gun during traffic stop

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Bridgeport Police have arrested a woman after they said they found methamphetamine in her vehicle and a pistol in her makeup bag following a traffic stop.

Bonnie Compton

Officers said on July 19, they observed a vehicle sitting in a gravel pull-off spot on Junkins Avenue in Clarksburg, which according to police was a location previously involved with suspicious activity.

Police then said they approached the vehicle, made contact with the driver, Bonnie Compton, 38, of Clarksburg, and a male passenger, and noticed a plastic container with burnt foil and drug paraphernalia next to the passenger. Officers said Compton attempted to hide the container by placing her purse on top of it.

Compton then told officers that she has a gun in the driver-side door pocket, according to the criminal complaint. Officers said they found a .380 pistol concealed inside of a makeup bag.

Officers then deployed a a K9 unit to conduct a free air sniff of Compton’s vehicle, which resulted in a positive indication of the scene of narcotics, according to court documents.

According to the criminal complaint, officers then searched the vehicle and found roughly 1.1 grams of methamphetamine inside a container and a piece of paper which appeared to be a guide for drug distribution.

Compton is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to court documents. She is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail and her bail has been set at $10,000.