Clarksburg woman charged after 2-year-old child is found alone outside

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County woman is facing a child neglect charge after her two-year-old child was found playing alone outside someone’s house in Clarksburg when she did not know the child was missing.

A criminal complaint filed by the Clarksburg Police Department stated that on Friday, August 28, officers responded to a residence on Pride Avenue in Clarksburg in reference to a young child who was located alone.

Officers said that the child, who was later discovered to be two-years-old, was inside of the caller’s residence when they arrived on scene. The caller told police that a friend had arrived to visit and saw the child playing alone in the caller’s front yard. The child had a dirty diaper, and the two individuals took the child inside to keep her safe, according to the complaint.

Officers said that Child Protective Services was notified, and the child was transported to the Clarksburg Police Department to await the arrival of CPS.

Katrina Barker

The complaint stated that through investigation, a possible identity was discovered for the child and her mother, Katrina Barker, 28, of Clarksburg. Officers said they responded to Barker’s residence on North 18th Street in Clarksburg nearly one hour after the 911 call stating the child has been located and no 911 calls or communications had been made to report the child missing.

Officers said Barker was “uncooperative and provided no information other than she believed the child had been sleeping.” Police said there were multiple other individuals inside of the residence, and drug residue and paraphernalia were later located within the home.

The complaint stated that Barker had physical signs of drug abuse and she provided a blood sample at United Hospital Center, which will be sent to the West Virginia State Police Forensic Laboratory for analysis.

Barker has been charged with child neglect creating risk of death or serious injury, according to court documents. She is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.