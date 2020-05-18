Clarksburg woman charged after allegedly stabbing man in back at his home

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County woman has been arrested on an assault charge after police said she stabbed a man in the back at his residence over the weekend.

Kaneesha Elder

A criminal complaint filed by the Clarksburg Police Department stated that on Friday, May 15, at approximately 10 p.m., Kaneesha Elder, 24, of Clarksburg, was at a man’s apartment on North 14th Street in Clarksburg. The complaint stated that Elder and the man both reported they had consumed alcoholic beverages.

Police said that according to the male victim, he and and Elder were in a verbal argument when Elder shoved him and he grabbed her by her arms. Police said that the man stated he let go of Elder and turned around to go sit down, when Elder opened a drawer and got out a kitchen knife. The complaint stated that the man didn’t think Elder would stab him, so he turned to sit down but when he did, Elder stabbed him in his back one time. The complaint stated that after being stabbed, the victim said the knife was removed.

The complaint stated that the victim’s injuries from the stabbing required medical treatment, and he was transported to United Hospital Center by EMS. He had one stab would just left of center on his upper back, according to the complaint. Police said the kitchen knife that was used had a black handle with an approximate 3” blade.

Elder has been charged with malicious assault, according to court documents. She is being held at North Central Regional Jail and her bail has been set at $25,000.