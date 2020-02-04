Clarksburg woman charged after deputies find drugs during home search

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Clarksburg woman has been arrested after deputies executed a search warrant at her home and said they found a large quantity of drugs.

On Feb. 2, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department performed a search at a home on Highland Ave. in Clarksburg, according to a criminal complaint.

Summer Fury

While performing the search, deputies found Summer Fury, 38, of Clarksburg in the basement attempting to barricade herself in a small room, deputies said. Fury had been arrested previously for an incident in 2017.

In the same room as Fury, there was a lockbox containing 50 stamps of heroin, $240 in U.S. currency and a .22 caliber rifle, according to the complaint. Deputies said they also found two sets of digital scales, packaging material for heroin, 23 cell phones, a container of SIM cards, three laptops, two tablets and .22 caliber ammunition.

Fury is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $25,000.

