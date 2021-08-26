Clarksburg woman charged after driving under the influence with 3-year-old child in the car in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A Clarksburg woman has been charged after driving under the influence with a child in her car in Fairmont.

On Aug. 28, officers with the Fairmont Police Department were waved down by an individual in the Sheetz parking lot in Fairmont and where that person told them that an intoxicated woman had just left, according to a criminal complaint.

Sandra Eze

Officers located the vehicle, driven by Sandra Eze, 41, of Clarksburg, at the exit of the Sheetz parking lot and moved behind her vehicle on 10th Street, officers said.

At that point, Eze ran the stop sign at the exit of the Sheetz parking lot, then “made a wide turn, crossing left of center,” onto Fairmont Avenue, according to the complaint.

Officers then performed a traffic stop, and upon making contact with Eze, officers noticed “that her speech was slurred and she was disoriented,” and saw a 3-year-old child in a car seat in the rear passenger side of the vehicle, officers said.

After asking Eze to exit the vehicle, officers asked her to perform a series of field sobriety tests which resulted in Eze “showing impairment on all.” When she took a preliminary breath test, the test read at 0.20%, according to the complaint.

Once Eze was processed in the Fairmont Police Department, a secondary chemical test showed her blood-alcohol content was 0.179%, officers said.

During a search of Eze’s vehicle, officers found “an empty bottle of whiskey” and “an open alcoholic beverage in the cup holder,” according to the complaint.

Eze has been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.