CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — A woman was charged after officers found drugs during a traffic stop for having an expired registration and not wearing a seatbelt in Bridgeport.

On March 30, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department observed a vehicle with an expired motor vehicle inspection sticker and a driver without her seatbelt on driving westbound on W.Va. Rt. 50, according to a criminal complaint.

Raven Shaw

Officers noted the driver was Raven Shaw, 26, of Clarksburg, then performed a traffic stop on the vehicle and deployed a K-9 unit to perform a free air sniff of the area which resulted in a positive indication, officers said.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found two empty wax strips inside a cigarette butt container, and a search of Shaw’s person resulted in her being in possession of two plastic bags containing 3.6 grams of fentanyl, less than a gram of methamphetamine, more than three clonazepam pills, an alprazolam pill, two cell phones, as well as a separate bag containing 0.66 grams of fentanyl, according to the complaint.

Shaw has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail.