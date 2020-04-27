Clarksburg woman charged in Bridgeport after police say they find drugs on her person

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A Clarksburg woman has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance when officers found drugs on her person in Bridgeport.

On April 25, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department arrived at the Best Western on Lodgeville Road in Bridgeport in reference to a warrant service on an individual reported to be at the hotel, according to a criminal complaint.

Kelsi Pinion

When officers arrived, they made contact with Kelsi Pinion, 24, of Clarksburg, who was standing outside of a white Kia Spectra, and the officers detained her, officer said.

After she was detained, Pinion asked officers if she could have her jacket, and before officers handed it to her, they checked it for weapons, according to the criminal complaint.

While searching Pinion’s jacket, officers said they found a spoon with a “white chalky substance” located on it, and Pinion claimed she also had two backpacks and a purse.

Inside those items, officers said they found a clear bag containing multiple needles, cotton swabs, three smaller bags containing 4.9, 4.7 and 4.9 grams each of a clear crystal-like substance, a small blue bag containing a set of scales, a white powder substance weighing 1.6 ounces in a vial, a small bag containing .17 grams of another white powder substance and a large amount of small bags.

The crystal-like substance was field tested and gave a positive indication for methamphetamine, according to the criminal complaint.

Pinion has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is currently being held in North Central Regional Jail on a $5,000 bond.