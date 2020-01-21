Clarksburg woman facing drug charge following incident at laundromat

NORTH VIEW, W.Va. – A Clarksburg woman is facing a drug charge after police said she admitted to possessing methamphetamine and marijuana following an incident at a Harrison County laundromat.

On Saturday, January 18, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department/Mountaineer Highway Interdiction Team South (MHITS) assisted deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department with a suspicious person call at the laundromat on West Virginia Avenue in North View, according to a criminal complaint.

Christain May

While deputies were making contact with a female subject, Christain May, 29, of Clarksburg, outside of the laundromat, officers witnessed a male subject who was later discovered to be May’s boyfriend, inside the building near the window facing law enforcement. Police said the man then went away from the window to walk outside. Officers said it appeared that May and her boyfriend were attempting to get rid of items.

Police said they walked inside of the building, went to the area where May’s boyfriend was and located a trashcan by the window facing outside toward their location. The complaint stated that when officers opened the trashcan, they observed the strong odor of marijuana coming from it. Police said they also observed a pink makeup bag inside the trash can, which contained a wallet with May’s boyfriend’s ID and social security card inside of it, cash, multiple plastic bags containing a substance believed by law enforcement to be marijuana that was mostly packaged to sell in one-gram increments and three baggies of methamphetamine totaling approximately five grams.

The complaint stated that May and her boyfriend were then transported back to the station, where May admitted to selling both methamphetamine and marijuana. May also admitted that she sells around four times per week and makes around $400 pin profit, according to the complaint. Police said May also stated that her boyfriend helps her sell as well. Additionally, officers said May admitted that all of the items inside the pink bag were hers and that she had put her boyfriend’s wallet in it.

May has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, according to court documents. She is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail.