Clarksburg woman gets 10+ year prison sentence for Shinnston carjacking

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Clarksburg woman, Monday, to more than 10 years(121 months) in federal prison for a carjacking charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Courtney Oliverio, 40, pleaded guilty in October 2021 to one count of “Carjacking.” On June 3, 2020, Oliverio assisted Christopher Vickers in attempting to take a motorcycle from a property in Shinnston.

Christopher Vickers

Judge Kleeh gave Oliverio credit for the time she has served since June 2021. Kleeh also sentenced her to three years of supervised release after her prison term ends. Oliverio initially faced up to 15 years behind bars and fine of up to $250,000. She is being held in the North Central Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.

Vickers has yet to be sentenced in the case. He remains in the Central Regional Jail.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Shinnston Police Department investigated the case.