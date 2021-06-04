Clarksburg woman gets 11 year federal prison sentence on meth charge

Nikoma Knight

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Harrison County woman, Friday, to 11 years in federal prison for her involvement in distributing drugs, Acting U.S. Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Nikoma Knight, 25 of Clarksburg, pleaded guilty in January 2019 to one count of “Conspiracy with Intent to Distribute Greater than 500 grams of Methamphetamine” and one count of “Unlawful Use of Communication Facility.”

She admitted to working with another person to distribute more than 500 grams of methamphetamine and using a phone to distribute methamphetamine in June 2018 in Monongalia County. During a search at her residence, officers found approximately 10 pounds of methamphetamine, a half pound of heroin, $57,442 in cash, and twelve firearms.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated the case.

Knight is being held in the North Central Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.

