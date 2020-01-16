Clarksburg woman in custody after deputies find “large amount” of meth in her backpack during vehicle search

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Clarksburg woman is in custody after deputies find “a large amount” of methamphetamine in her backpack during a vehicle search.

On Jan. 15, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department responded to a call from the Mount Clare Fire Department about a stolen vehicle located in front of the fire hall, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived on scene and found the reportedly stolen vehicle, they also saw a female walking around the front of the car picking up trash and a male asleep inside the vehicle, deputies said.

Courtney Morrison

Deputies woke the sleeping male, and the female, identified as Courtney Morrison, 30, of Clarksburg, told officers she had permission from her grandmother to have the vehicle, according to the complaint, and that she was the one who had driven the car to their current location.

A K9 unit was then brought to do an open-air sniff of the vehicle, and it indicated for the presence of narcotics in the car, officers said, at which point a search was performed, with officers finding a pink backpack in the driver’s seat.

Inside the backpack was “a large amount of methamphetamine” and a set of scales, but Morrison denied owning the backpack, stating, “thats[sic] not my bag, it’s my sisters'[sic] and my mom stopped by the car and put it in there to get me in trouble,” according to the complaint.

Deputies also found a loaded 9mm handgun in the center console which the unidentified male claimed was his, even thought he had a felony conviction in 2019 and was unable to possess a firearm as a result, deputies said.

Morrison is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $5,000 bond.