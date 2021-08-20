Clarksburg woman pleads guilty to federal carjacking charge

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Clarksburg woman has admitted to a federal carjacking charge, Acting United States Attorney Randolph Bernard announced.

Courtney Oliverio, 39, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of “Carjacking.” On June 3, 2020, Oliverio assisted Christopher Vickers in trying to take a motorcycle from a property in Shinnston.

Oliverio faces up to 15 years in federal prison and fine of up to $250,000.

In addition to carjacking, Oliverio was also initially indicted on charges of “Conspiracy to Commit Carjacking” and “Conspiracy to Use Firearm During and in Relation to a Crime of Violence.”

According to court documents, during the incident, Vickers and Oliverio drove to a residence in Shinnston to take a motorcycle. Vickers then allegedly grabbed a woman by her hair and held a gun to her head, demanding the location of the motorcycle. He also allegedly held a gun to the head of an 11-year-old child. According to the indictment, Vickers them rammed a vehicle into the garage of the residence to get the motorcycle. Vickers and Oliverio then allegedly attempted to take the motorcycle from the property.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Shinnston Police Department investigated the case.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael Aloi presided over Friday’s plea hearing.

Oliverio remains in the North Central Regional Jail, awaiting her sentence.