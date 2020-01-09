Clay County man in custody after police find drugs during traffic stop for driving slower than minimum speed limit

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A Clay County man is in police custody after police said they pulled him over for driving slower than the minimum speed on I-79 and learned he illegally sold prescription drugs to an individual.

On Jan. 9, officers with the Bridgeport Police Department performed a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling slower than the minimum speed on I-79 near Bridgeport, according to a criminal complaint.

Jeremiah Taylor

Officers said that the vehicle was going 48 miles per hour in a posted 70 miles per hour area, and that it also had a loud exhaust. When officers approached the driver, identified as Jeremiah Taylor, 31, of Bickmore, he could not produce his insurance card, according to the complaint.

While searching for his insurance card, Taylor told officers that he had traveled 10 hours, round trip, to get a prescription he paid cash for from Accokeek, Maryland, officers said.

During his Miranda interview, Taylor also told officers that a friend had given him $300 in U.S. currency in exchange for 8 of the Buprenorphine pills, according to the complaint.

Afterward, officers found that the insurance had no valid insurance since October, officers said.

Taylor is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $25,000 bond.