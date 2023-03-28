WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Craigsville man is facing charges after Webster County Sheriff’s deputies say a routine traffic stop led them to find cocaine.

It happened on Saturday, March 25 according to a criminal complaint. The complaint does not specify where in Webster County the traffic stop occurred or at what time.

During the stop, deputies say they asked the driver of the vehicle if there were any drugs inside, and said they may run a K-9 dog around the vehicle to check. The driver, according to the complaint, said “there ‘shouldn’t be any drugs.'”

Kendrick Dodrill

Deputies had the driver and the passenger, identified as Kendrick Dodrill, 19, of Craigsville, exit the vehicle; deputies say he saw a small plastic bottle on the floor near the driver, but the driver claimed it wasn’t his. Inside, deputies say they found a small plastic bag, often used by drug users.

As the search continued, deputies say they found a backpack on the floor of the vehicle in front of where Dodrill was sitting that contained two gun holsters, a scale with powder residue on it, needles, baggies and a small container with powder inside, which later field tested positive for cocaine.

A 9mm handgun was found under the seat that Dodrill was in, according to the complaint. Deputies say he was wearing a holster that the gun fit inside of, and that after Dodrill was read his Miranda rights, he admitted that he uses heroin and methamphetamine on a daily basis and that the handgun was his.

He was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and prohibited person with a firearm. He’s being held in the Central Regional Jail on $8,000 bail.