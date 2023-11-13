MANNINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — 12 News has obtained the criminal complaint filed against the Assistant Football Coach at Mannington Middle School who was recently put on leave after being accused of striking a player on an opposing team.

The complaint alleges that on Oct. 12, troopers with the Marion County detachment of the West Virginia State Police told that a battery took place at a middle school football game between Washington Irving and the North Marion Husky Pups, and a coach from the North Marion Husky Pups, identified as Vladimir Jean-Phillippe, 38, of Mannington, had “struck [the victim] in the head during the end game line up.”

Troopers received footage from the incident which showed Jean-Phillippe making contact with the male juvenile victim, “moving him out of line,” according to the complaint.

Another complaint filed by the Marion County Sheriff’s Department stated that Jean-Phillippe “did make forceful physical contact by shoving the face” of the victim “during the lineup at the conclusion of the game.”

Jean-Phillippe has been charged with two counts of battery.