CHARLESTON, W.Va. – A Marion County contractor is being fined by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey after he performed illegal work and took over $400,000 from customers in seven counties.

Bradley Glaspell

According to Morrisey, Bradley Glaspell and his wife Rachel Glaspell of Rivesville operated Over the Top Roofing LLC, and since 2019, have taken $408,015 in payments from customers without completing or even beginning the tasks they were paid to do.

Bradley Glaspell is currently being held at North Central Regional Jail awaiting trial for 24 felony charges related to illegal contracting. According to the West Virginia Regional Jail and Correctional Facility Authority, he is facing charges in multiple counties, including Marion, Harrison, Wetzel, Monongalia, Lewis, Doddridge, Gilmer, Upshur and Ritchie with felony charges in seven of those counties.

Morrisey said that 62 total complaints were filed against the couple and their illegal business, including:

Contracting without the required license

Failing to furnish consumers with the required notice of their three-day right to cancel

Failing to include approximate completion dates in contracts

Abandoning that is commensurate with minimum acceptable standards

Representing falsely to the public that he is a licensed contractor

Failing to do any work after accepting payments

According to a release from Attorney General Morrisey, the Glaspells allegedly formed Over The Top Roofing in February 2020, but were not approved for a contractor’s license because they failed to pay two court judgments of $16,200 and $16,000 in civil penalties to the Licensing Board from previous disciplinary actions.

In addition to consumer refunds, Attorney General Morrisey may fine Glaspell up to $5,000 per violation.

“The state’s consumer protection laws require contractors to do professional work, and our office will vigorously pursue those who try to operate outside of the law,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Contractors who defraud consumers must be held accountable, and I’m proud of my office and local law enforcement authorities for doing just that.”