Controlled buys lead task force officers to arrest 2 Philippi residents on meth charges

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — Two individuals have been charged after drug task force officers performed a series of controlled buys in Philippi.

Bobbie Sturm

On June 8, Philippi Police officers working with the Mountain Region Drug Task Force made two arrests in connection to a series of controlled buys from 62 South Main St. in Philippi, according to a criminal complaint.

On May 18, a controlled buy of an “‘8ball’ of methamphetamine” from Bobbie Sturm, 56, and Shawn Newman, 36, both of Philippi, took place, officers said.

During more controlled buys, one on May 23 when two grams of marijuana were purchased; May 24 when one “8ball” of methamphetamine was purchased; June 8 when another “8ball” of methamphetamine was purchased, according to the complaint.

Shawn Newman

During one of the controlled buys, Sturm “advised [the buyer] that Newman was the one providing the meth and he had to re-up on Sunday,” which at the time referred to June 6, officers said.

After the controlled buys, law enforcement officers were able to obtain a search warrant for the South Main Street residence, during which time task force officers found a total of 78 grams of methamphetamine, three sets of digital scales, $5,910 in U.S. currency, a 9mm pistol and rifle, as well as a bag containing half an ounce of marijuana, according to the complaint.

Sturm and Newman have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail.