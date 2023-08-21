FLEMINGTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man who was prohibited from having firearms due to a prior conviction was arrested again on Saturday after allegedly threatening to “shoot everyone inside” a Flemington area home.

According to a criminal complaint, Barbour County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home on Shar Pei Lane for a domestic dispute just before 9 p.m. on Aug. 19 and began searching for the alleged suspect, Christopher Pitman, of Flemington.

The complaint said that victims told the 911 communications center that Pitman was “threatening to ‘shoot everyone inside,'” the home.

When deputies arrived, they found Pitman “in a ‘dog kennel’ outside the residence” and placed him in custody, according to the complaint. A victim at the scene told law enforcement that Pitman “threatened to shoot her and other family members,” and after making the threats, Pitman “fired a round of ammunition from a Ruger .223 caliber rifle 20 feet from her,” deputies said.

According to the complaint, Pitman had previously been convicted of domestic violence in 2008 and was therefore prohibited from owning a firearm.

Pitman has been charged with one count of wanton endangerment involving a firearm and four counts of prohibited person in possession of a firearm; he is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $30,000 bail.