Convicted heroin dealer arrested with more heroin in Clarksburg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A man convicted in 2017, of heroin delivery in Wood County, has been arrested on the same charges, again in Harrison County.

On the afternoon of January 7, a Clarksburg police officer pulled over the driver of a Toyota Camry, because the registration was expired, the officer said.

Keejuan Mayes

While the officer was checking the licenses of the people inside the car, a Harrison County sheriff’s deputy arrived on the scene with a K9. The K9 performed a “free air sniff” of the outside of the vehicle and indicated the presence of narcotics, according to court documents.

The deputy then searched Keejuan Mayes and found more than $3,500 in cash in his pocket. Officers then found a bag of heroin in the car’s center console, according to Mayes’ criminal complaint.

Mayes, 29 of Clarksburg, was charged with possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance.

He is being held in the North Central Regional Jail with bail set at $25,000.

According to several media outlets in Parkersburg, Mayes was arrested there in 2016 and convicted in 2017.