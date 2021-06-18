Convicted serial killer Reta Mays moved to Alabama prison

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Convicted serial killer Reta Mays, who admitted to murdering seven patients at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center, has been moved to a prison in Alabama.

Reta Mays

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons’ inmate lookup, Mays is being held at FCI Aliceville, a low security women’s prison.

In May, Mays was sentenced to seven consecutive life sentences, plus 20 years, for the incidents at the VA medical center. She admitted to injecting veterans with unnecessary insulin.

Mays’ victims were veterans Robert Edge Sr., Robert Kozul, Archie Edgell, George Shaw, W.A.H., Felix McDermott and Raymond Golden, while she pleaded guilty to assault with intent to commit murder involving the death of veteran Russell Posey.