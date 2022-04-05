FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A convicted sex offender has been charged after attempting to solicit a minor in Marion County.

On March 28, troopers with the Fairmont detachment of the West Virginia State Police were contacted in regards to a convicted sex offender soliciting a minor, according to a criminal complaint.

William Kittle

The victim was a 17-year-old male who stated he had received messages from William Kittle, 47, of Fairmont, on the Grindr dating app, and then met Kittle “on a date to eat Mexican food,” troopers said.

After the meeting, the victim told Kittle “he was not interested in pursuing anything further,” and then stopped talking to Kittle. However, Kittle began sending “threatening messages” and then told the victim “he was going to go missing,” according to the complaint.

The victim told troopers he got a letter at his home, inside of which Kittle “printed sexually explicit images that were shared between the two parties,” which Kittle left in the mailbox; troopers were able to see the letter and images, troopers said.

In Kittle’s West Virginia Sex Offender Registration, he had not listed his Grindr account. After seizing Kittle’s electronic devices, they found a TikTok app on his phone which he had also not listed in his sex offender registration, according to the complaint.

Kittle has been charged with soliciting a minor via computer and distributing sexually explicit material involving minors. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,024 bond.