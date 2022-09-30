ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Barbour County man was sentenced on Thursday for using young children to produce sexually explicit videos while he was already on probation for a previous sex crime.

Jon Yost, 28, of Philippi, was on probation for a third degree sexual assault conviction in the Circuit Court of Barbour County when he victimized multiple children while recording it, according to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of West Virginia.

Jon Yost

He pleaded guilty to a federal child pornography charge back in May after he was indicted on one count of “Transportation of Child Pornography – Previous Conviction,” one count of “Possession of Child Pornography – Previous Conviction,” one count of “Production of Child Pornography – Previous Conviction,” and one count of “Attempted Production of Child Pornography – Previous Conviction” back in November of 2021.

Yost was sentenced to spend 50 years in prison for his conviction of “Production of Child Pornography – Previous Conviction,” the maximum sentence.

“Mr. Yost won’t be able to harm any children in the jail cell where he will be living for the next 50 years,” said U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld II. “Sadly, his victims will continue to suffer from the damage he has done, and some may never fully recover.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney David Perri prosecuted the case and Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh presided. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office investigated.