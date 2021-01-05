Correctional officer at FCI Hazelton charged with sexual abuse of an inmate

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – U.S. Attorney for West Virginia’s Northern District, Bill Powell has charged a a correctional officer at FCI Hazelton, in Preston County, with Sexual Abuse of a Ward.

Powell filed an information against Scott Born on Dec. 30, 2020.

The filing alleges that Born, an officer at the Secure Female Facility at Hazelton, had a female inmate perform oral sex on him between September 2018 and January 2019.

An initial appearance, arraignment and plea hearing for Born has been set for January 21, 2021.

Born’s counsel, Lyle Dresbold, with Shrager Defense Attorneys in Pittsburgh, has requested that the hearing be held by video conference.

