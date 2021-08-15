Couple arrested for DUI and possessing prohibited paraphernalia

Family members started to take the girl to the hospital but an ambulance arrived and took over mid-trip, attempting lifesaving efforts. The girl was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Getty Images)

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Salem couple was arrested after the driver was found to be under the influence and the passenger was in the possession of illegal materials.

Their vehicle was pulled over in the early morning of Aug. 14 after Maryland State Troopers from the McHenry Barrack pursued them for a possible DUI. The vehicle was stopped on Pig’s Ear Road on Interstate 68.

After the driver, Lisa Bonnell, 31, failed to pass the field sobriety test, her front passenger, Christopher Bonnell, 38, was found to be in possession of two handguns, marijuana, CDS paraphernalia and other narcotics. It was later found that the front passenger had previous criminal convictions that prohibited him from being in possession of a firearm.

He was charged with possession of CDS, possession of CDS paraphernalia and possession of a firearm when prohibited. The two Salem natives were taken before a Garrett County District Court Commissioner.

The third passenger was 5-year-old child who was given over to the custody of the grandparents