FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people have been charged after children were found to have been living in a home with “animal feces and trash covering the floors” in Marion County.

On Dec. 12, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department responded to assist CPS workers at a residence at Camelot Village in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies stated that “the living conditions are deplorable and placed children at a risk of injury due to infection” at the residence where Alyson Maello, 42, and Russell Thompson, 44, both of Fairmont, lived.

Alyson Maello Russell Thompson

When deputies observed photos of the condition of the residence, they noted the home had “animal feces and trash coving the floors,” and CPS removed two children from the residence, according to the complaint.

Later, deputies obtained a search warrant to enter the residence, and when inside, again, noted the “deplorable conditions and the children being placed at risk of injury,” deputies said.

Maello and Thompson have been charged with two counts of child neglect creating risk of injury. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.