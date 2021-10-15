Couple charged after task force finds drugs, guns while executing search at Fairmont residence where 10-year-old boy lived

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A couple has been charged after task force members found drugs while executing a search on a Fairmont residence where a 10-year-old boy lived.

Joseph Thomas

On Oct. 14, task force members with the Three Rivers Drug Task Force working alongside the Fairmont Police Department executed a search warrant at a residence on 10th Street in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint.

When task force members entered the residence, they made contact with Joseph Thomas, 30; and Ariel Booth, 30, both of Fairmont, officers said.

Ariel Booth

A search of the residence resulted in task force members locating a set of digital scales, packaging materials, cash and bags containing a blue substance which later tested positive as containing fentanyl, according to the complaint.

Also during the search, task force members located a .22 LR revolver and a “break action” shotgun “with a sawed-off barrel and no stock,” officers said.

While performing the search, a 10-year-old boy entered the residence “who would have had access to the narcotics,” and the residence was within 1000 feet of a public school in Fairmont, according to the complaint.

Thomas has been charged with being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of fentanyl and conspiracy. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.

Booth has been charged with conspiracy. She is currently out on $25,000 bond.

