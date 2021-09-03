Couple charged after well-being check results in officers finding 3-year-old child living in residence without functioning utilities

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A couple has been charged after a well-being check results in officers finding a 3-year-old child living in a residence without functioning utilities.

On Sept. 2, officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a call of a well-being check alongside CPS at a residence on Lockview Avenue in due to receiving multiple referrals of alleged drug use and domestic violence, according to a criminal complaint request.

Stephanie Larew

Upon responding to the residence, officers made contact with Stephanie Larew, 37; and George Larew, 44, both of Fairmont, and “observed that multiple utilities were not functioning in the residence,” officers said.

After checking multiple switches, officers noted that the electricity did not work, nor did water come out of any faucet, according to the complaint.

George Larew

Upon a further check of the residence, officers saw that the living room carpet had mold growing on it and that there was “debris throughout the floors of the residence,” officers said.

Inside the refrigerator was “mold and insects both dead and alive coating both the interior of the refrigerator and the food inside,” according to the complaint.

A 3-year-old child at the resident told officers that “he had food items from inside the refrigerator earlier that day,” officers said.

Officers also noted that every toilet in the residence “had been blocked by sewage waste and had also molded over,” according to the complaint.

Stephanie and George have been charged with child neglect creating risk of injury. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.