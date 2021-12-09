Couple charged for hitting child with a 2×4

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A Harrison County couple has been charged after hitting a boy “with a 2×4 paddle for discipline.”

On Dec. 7, troopers with the Harrison County detachment of the West Virginia State Police were contacted by medical personnel at UHC of a male juvenile victim who had “multiple lacerations and marks … as a result of being disciplined,” according to a criminal complaint.

Troopers then responded to the hospital room and met with the individual who brought the male victim to the hospital; she stated that Ashley Martin, 26; and Darick Hibbs, 28, both of Hepzibah, “had beaten the victim with a 2×4 paddle for discipline,” troopers said.

While speaking with the juvenile, troopers saw “lacerations on his neck, bruising on his back and a serious dark bruise on his left ear,” according to the complaint.

Martin and Hibbs have been charged with child abuse resulting in injury. They are being held in North Central Regional Jail.