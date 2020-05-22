COVID-19 delays potential grand jury indictment for Barbour County woman charged with murder until June 15

PHILIPPI, W.Va. — Due to a state regulation preventing suspects from being held for extended periods of time, a Barbour County woman facing charges for the murder of her husband could be released from holding if her case is not heard by a grand jury, as soon as they are able to meet.

Carli Reed

In August of 2019, Carli Reed, of Moatsville allegedly shot and killed her husband in their home on Kasson Road in Moatsville and has been in police custody ever since the incident, according to the Barbour County Prosecutor’s Office.

Due to her extended stay in custody, she could become eligible for a statewide regulation which states that no one may be held for a period exceeding two terms of the grand jury, and Reed’s case was not a part of Barbour County’s February session of the grand jury, because the prosecution was still awaiting autopsy results and phone records, according to the prosecutor’s office.

As a result, Reed could be released from jail due to that statewide regulation if a Barbour County grand jury does not take her case to trial as soon as the grand jury is able to meet and hand up an indictment in her case, according to officials.

Currently, the earliest that grand juries are allowed to meet as a result of state supreme court regulations is June 15, and Thomas Hoxie of the Barbour County Prosecutor’s Office said that everything is on track for Reed’s case to be a part of that session of the grand jury.

Hoxie also said that the only reason Reed’s case has yet to be seen in a grand jury is because the COVID-19 pandemic caused a closure of all grand jury sessions per the West Virginia Supreme Court.

Should the supreme court push back those dates, Reed would still remain in custody until such a time that the grand jury could meet so long as her case is seen on the first possible day that it is available to do so, Hoxie said.

Hoxie also stated that there is no possibility that Reed will be released as a result of this regulation. However, should she be released, that does not mean that her charges would be dropped, and she would still have to go to trial, according to the prosecutor’s office.

A court date has already been set for Reed should the grand jury hand up an indictment on June 15. Should that happen, she will go to trial on Sept. 15. Reed remains in the Central Regional Jail.