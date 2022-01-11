CPS workers reach plea deals related to 4-year-old Fairmont boy’s death

FAIRMONT, W.Va. —On Monday, two former CPS workers who were charged with failure to report child abuse and involuntary manslaughter in connection to the death of a 4-year-old in Marion County have pleaded no contest to some of their charges, according to officials with the Marion County Magistrate Court.

Both women were charged in April, after the young boy’s death in March 2021.

One of the two women, Breeana Bizub, who was charged with involuntary manslaughter, failure to report child abuse and failure as a mandated person to report abuse and neglect, has pleaded “no contest” before Marion County Magistrate Todd Rundle on the misdemeanor failure to report charge; the charge of involuntary manslaughter was dismissed, court officials said.

As a result of her plea, Bizub will be required to pay $175.25 in court fees and $4,512.90 in restitution, as well as having to serve two years of unsupervised probation and 20 hours of community service for the failure to report child abuse charge; her plea for failure as a mandated person to report abuse and neglect resulted in Bizub being fined an additional $175.25 in court fees and a consecutive sentence of two years of unsupervised probation and 20 hours of community service, according to the magistrate court.

Walter Richardson, 33, and Ashlee Allen, 27, both of Fairmont, have been charged with death of a child by abuse stemming from the incident. Richardson and Allen both remain in the North Central Regional Jail, with bail set at $500,012, each; pending the outcome of their prosecutions.

Walter Richardson & Ashlee Allen

The other woman charged, Tabetha Phillips-Friend, pleaded “no contest” to the single charge of failure to report child abuse, and her involuntary manslaughter charge was also dropped during the plea hearing before Marion Magistrate Melissa Pride Linger on Monday, court officials said.

Phillips-Friend will be required to pay $175.25 in court fees, $4,512.90 in restitution and $5,000 in fines as a result of her plea to the failure to report charge; she will also be required to serve 90 days in jail, according to the magistrate court.