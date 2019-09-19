UPDATE: Clarksburg Police arrest man after fire at Parsons Hotel

UPDATE (9/19/19 4:45 p.m.):

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg Interim Police Chief Jason Snider said an arrest has been made in a fire that occurred on September 13 at the Parsons Hotel in Clarksburg.

Donald Amos

Donald Amos, 56, is charged with 1st degree arson in that incident, according to Snider.

ORIGINAL:

Emergency crews responded to a structure fire on North 5th Street in Clarksburg Friday morning.

According to the 911 officials, the fire at Parsons Hotel in Clarksburg broke out around 5 a.m. Fire Chief Rick Scott said, the fire started in the basement and his crew quickly contained it.

The hotel was vacant at the time of the fire, according to Chief Scott.

Clarksburg Fire Department, Harrison Emergency Squad, and Clarksburg Police Department all responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said Chief Scott.

Stay with 12 news for the latest updates.