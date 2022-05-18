CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Two men were arrested in southern West Virginia on Tuesday after West Virginia State Police found over 100 pounds of marijuana in the back of a tractor-trailer.

According to a release from the West Virginia State Police, a State Police Corporal and a Public Service Commission officer pulled over a tractor-trailer on Interstate 64 near Teays Valley in Putnam county because it didn’t stop at a weigh station.

The release said that the driver of the truck was a Cuban National who did not speak English. The driver and passenger were identified as 21-year-old Bryan Ramos and 33-year-old Reynier Vazquez.

Officers smelled marijuana coming from the truck, and a K9 with the Hurricane Police Department gave a positive indication, so officers conducted a search of the vehicle.

In the truck’s cargo area, they found three large cardboard boxes containing 88 vacuum-sealed bags of marijuana that weighed more than 100 pounds, according to the release.

Ramos and Vazquez have been charged with possession with intent to deliver marijuana, transporting drugs into the state, and conspiracy. They are being held at Western Regional Jail with bail set at $50,000 each.

The incident is still under investigation, according to the release.