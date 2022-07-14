FAIRMONT, W.Va. – David Lewis, who was accused of murdering Dylan Harr in 2020, has been found guilty of second-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Lewis’ original charges were first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, but after the state and defense rested their cases, the jury began considering lesser charges.

Throughout the three-day trial, the defense did not call any witnesses, but they did argue in closing that the physical evidence did not match the requirements for first-degree murder, saying that the murder was unplanned and not premeditated.

Most of the physical evidence, including pictures and items that Lewis discarded after the shooting, was presented on Wednesday.

The jury, which was made up of eight women and four men, received the case on Thursday afternoon and took roughly 45 minutes to reach a verdict.

He faces a maximum is 50 years state prison; sentencing for Lewis will be held at a later date.

