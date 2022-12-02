ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A Washington, D.C. man has been charged after he allegedly held a gun to a woman’s head and threatened to kill her in Randolph County.

On Dec. 1, deputies with the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department responded to Speedway on Beverly Pike in Elkins in reference to an individual making threats with a firearm, according to a criminal complaint.

Jeron Newman

While deputies were en route, they learned that a female victim had “entered the Speedway gas station and reported a male subject,” later identified as Jeron Newman, 45, of Washington, D.C., was “outside in a white SUV [and] had put a gun to her head,” deputies said.

When deputies arrived, they made contact with Newman and when they asked him to exit the vehicle, deputies observed “a clear glass jar containing a green substance” in plain view, according to the complaint.

Deputies then spoke with the victim of the incident who stated that she and Newman had been speaking when Newman “opened her door grabbing her hair by the back of her head then proceeded to push her head down advising ‘I’ll kill you,'” deputies said.

At that point, Newman “went to the trunk and retrieved a gun prior to putting it on her advising he would kill her”; deputies located the firearm and noted that it “held a loaded magazine which contained 11 rounds” and the “switch on the rifle was in the ‘fire’ position,” according to the complaint.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Newman has been charged with wanton endangerment involving a firearm. He is being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $100,000 bond.