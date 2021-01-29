Deputies arrest Randolph Co. man found with stolen property from YouthBuild

ELKINS, W.Va. – Deputies in Randolph County arrested a man who was found in possession of items that were stolen from a local non-profit following a vehicle and on-foot pursuit early Thursday morning.

Robert Sparks

A release from the Randolph County Sheriff’s Department stated that on Thursday at approximately 2:11 a.m., deputies responded to a possible vehicle breaking and entering complaint at Valley Village Apartments on Ward Road in Elkins.

The release stated that the deputies’ response initiated a short vehicle pursuit, followed by an on-foot pursuit and search, which led to the arrest of Robert Sparks, 39, of Huttonsville. Sparks was wanted on felony warrants for burglary, according to the release.

Deputies said that the vehicle involved in the pursuit was found to have stolen property inside of it from the breaking and entering that occurred at YouthBuild North Central WV earlier this week.

Deputies said that Sparks was also driving while his license was revoked for a third DUI offense during the pursuit. Sparks has been charged with possession of stolen property, driving while revoked and fleeing in a vehicle, according to the release. He is currently being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

The release stated that the Elkins Police Department and West Virginia State Police provided assistance.