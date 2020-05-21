Deputies: Bridgeport man charged after admitting to sexually assaulting female minor on 2 occasions

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A Bridgeport man has been charged after admitting to sexually assaulting teen girl on two separate occasions, deputies said.

On May 15, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department filed a criminal complaint against Blair McCauley, 41, of Bridgeport, in relationship to two reported incidents of sexual abuse against a minor, deputies said.

In the complaint, deputies said that McCauley performed sexual acts on the girl at homes on West Philadelphia Ave. in Bridgeport and on Lazy Lane in Clarksburg, according to the criminal complaint.

Deputies said that McCauley did admit to sexually assaulting the minor, according to the complaint.

McCauley is charged with sexual abuse by parent or guardian, incest and third degree-sexual assault. He is currently out on a $30,000 bond with the stipulation that he make no contact with the alleged victim.