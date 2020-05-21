Deputies: Bridgeport man charged after admitting to sexually assaulting female minor on 2 occasions

Crime
Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A Bridgeport man has been charged after admitting to sexually assaulting teen girl on two separate occasions, deputies said.

On May 15, deputies with the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department filed a criminal complaint against Blair McCauley, 41, of Bridgeport, in relationship to two reported incidents of sexual abuse against a minor, deputies said.

In the complaint, deputies said that McCauley performed sexual acts on the girl at homes on West Philadelphia Ave. in Bridgeport and on Lazy Lane in Clarksburg, according to the criminal complaint.

Deputies said that McCauley did admit to sexually assaulting the minor, according to the complaint.

McCauley is charged with sexual abuse by parent or guardian, incest and third degree-sexual assault. He is currently out on a $30,000 bond with the stipulation that he make no contact with the alleged victim.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Celebrate your graduation with out virtual yearbook!
See which businesses are open in your area
Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories