MASONTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Two people were charged after deputies found crack rock cocaine following a traffic stop in Preston County.

On Oct. 9, deputies with the Preston County Sheriff’s Department observed a Jeep Cherokee being driven by a man with a revoked operator’s license, according to a criminal complaint.

David Watson

Deputies then conducted a traffic stop on East Depot Way and made contact with the vehicle’s driver, identified as David Watson, 53, of Morgantown, who stated “he did not have a valid license […] because of a DUI,” deputies said.

At that time, deputies placed Watson into custody, and searched him, which resulted in deputies locating a small bag which contained a drug Watson claimed “was crack cocaine,” according to the complaint.

Jessica Darnell

Deputies then performed a search of the vehicle and made contact with a passenger identified as Jessica Darnell, 35, of Morgantown, whose purse contained three pipes, spoons and 10.016 grams of crack rock cocaine, deputies said.

In the search of the vehicle and on Watson’s person, deputies located an additional 3.113 grams of crack rock cocaine, according to the complaint.

Watson and Darnell have been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. They are being held in Tygart Valley Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.