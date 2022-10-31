WEBSTER SPRINGS, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was charged after deputies found drugs and guns during a probation check at a home in Webster County.

On Oct. 18, deputies with the Webster County Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence on Curtain Road in Webster Springs to assist the West Virginia Division of Corrections with a parole compliance check, according to a criminal complaint.

Jeffrey Hines

While checking the residence, deputies received consent from Jeffrey Hines, 41, of Webster Springs, to search the residence and located a 4-year-old juvenile as well as an unsecured gun cabinet, deputies said.

In the gun cabinet were multiple firearms, including some which did not have a serial number, and deputies noted they also found a “small amount” of methamphetamine “in the master bedroom unsecured with no regard to [the] child,” according to the complaint.

Hines has been charged with child neglect. He is being held in Central Regional Jail on $50,000 bond.