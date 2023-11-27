PLEASANT VALLEY, W.Va. (WBOY) — A man was arrested after deputies found drugs in a Pleasant Valley home.

Dennis Ware

On Nov. 26, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to an overdose call at a residence on Skyhawk Court in Pleasant Valley, according to a criminal complaint.

When deputies arrived, they were informed that Dennis Ware, 66, of Pleasant Valley, had overdosed, and during a safety sweep of the residence, deputies located “a white in color cocaine-based substance,” deputies said.

After deputies obtained a warrant for the residence, they located 30 Suboxone strips, 7.65 grams of a cocaine-based substance and two sets of scales, according to the complaint.

Ware has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.