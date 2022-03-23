FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A woman has been charged after deputies found meth while searching for a person of interest in an unrelated crime.

On March 21, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department saw a white vehicle drive into Little Sycamore Square near Meadowdale Road in Fairmont, according to a criminal complaint. Deputies believed a person of interest in a crime was an occupant of the vehicle.

Nicole Fike

While in the area, deputies located the vehicle in front of a residence on Little Sycamore Square “partially in the roadway” with its headlights still on, “and some of the windows were partially rolled down.” Deputies believed that “the occupants had fled the vehicle to avoid contact with law enforcement,” deputies said.

Nicole Fike, 33, of Fairmont, left the residence a short time later and spoke with deputies, saying “she had been an occupant of the vehicle,” and that two men “had fled the vehicle on foot,” according to the complaint.

Deputies then had a K9 unit perform a scan of the vehicle, which resulted in a positive indication for the presence of narcotics; deputies then searched the vehicle and found more than a gram of a substance which field-tested positive as methamphetamine, deputies said.

Fike has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. She is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $3,012 bond.