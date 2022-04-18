FAIRMONT, W.Va. — A man has been charged after deputies found more than 90 grams of narcotics after a burglary call in Marion County.

On April 14, deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to a residence on Earl Drive in Fairmont for a call of a burglary, according to a criminal complaint.

While investigating the burglary incident, deputies learned that the suspect, Robert Grega, 58, of Fairmont, was at a nearby residence, deputies said.

Upon executing a search warrant at Grega’s residence, deputies located five bags containing cocaine weighing more than 34 grams, as well as three bags of fentanyl weighing a total of 27.88 grams and five bags of crack rock cocaine weighing more than 38 grams, according to the complaint.

Grega has been charged with three counts of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $50,012 bond.