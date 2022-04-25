MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Deputies are investigating a shooting incident at the Northside Hills Apartments in Monongalia County.

On April 24, deputies with the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched at 1:48 a.m. to the area of 2800 District Dr. at the Northside Hills Apartments in Morgantown in reference to a call of a shooting, according to a press release.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found two people with non-life-threatening injuries. Detectives were then called to the scene to begin an investigation which is still ongoing at this time, the release states.

Those with information on the incident, or who have witnessed and suspicious activity in the West Run Road area of The Lofts or Northside Hills Apartment between 1:30-2:00 a.m. are asked to contact the sheriff’s office’s detective division at 304-291-7218, according to the release.