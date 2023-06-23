HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — The Cabell County Sheriff’s Office is investigating several “random shootings” in the Salt Rock area.

According to the CCSO, deputies have received more than 15 complaints from the Salt Rock area of streetlights, porch lights, homes and vehicles being shot at. Deputies say no one has been injured at this time, but the shots have caused “a lot of property damage.”

The sheriff’s office says detectives are reviewing home surveillance footage given to them by some of the residents.

Anyone with any information regarding this investigation is asked to contact CCSO Detective Sgt. Anthony Cremeans at 304-743-1594 or call 911.