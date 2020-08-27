Deputies: Man charged after 2 separate pursuits through Monongalia County and attempted escape from custody

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A man has been charged after two separate pursuits through Monongalia County and an attempt to escape from custody, deputies said.

On Aug. 1, deputies stopped a vehicle on Grafton Road, which had a busted out tail light, according to a criminal complaint.

Derrick Shahan

When deputies made contact with the driver, Derrick Shahan, 26, of Morgantown, he appeared to show “several indicators of being impaired by narcotics,” deputies said.

While deputies were checking Shahan’s information, he “put his vehicle in drive and fled recklessly,” and deputies then began to pursue Shahan as he reached speeds of more than 90 miles per hour, according to the complaint.

During the pursuit, Shahan almost struck “multiple vehicles including an ambulance and a Mon Power truck, and “drove through a yard and off a high embankment” as he fled into Taylor County and deputies called off the pursuit, deputies said.

On Aug. 21, deputies witnessed a white Toyota Avalon with a busted tail light which matched the description of Shahan’s vehicle which had been involved in the pursuit on Aug. 1, according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies then performed a traffic stop on the vehicle at the intersection of Riddle and Alpine, but before deputies could exit their cruiser, Shahan “accelerated again at a high rate of speed,” and deputies activated their cruiser’s emergency lights and siren for Shahan to stop, deputies said.

Shahan led the pursuit onto West Run Road as he drove at speeds of 70-80 miles per hour and veered “into the other lane and nearly [struck] another vehicle head on,” according to the complaint.

The pursuit continued as Shahan passed a vehicle stopped at a red light and went to Stewartstown Road and escaped pursuit by “disappearing in the S turns at WVU farms,” deputies said.

On Aug. 26, Shahan was taken into custody by Monongalia County Sheriff’s deputies and was read his Miranda statement, during an interview, Shahan admitted to being the driver in both pursuits and told deputies “details of the pursuit not released to others and told [officers] where he went to hide after the fact,” according to the complaint.

On that same date, while being processed at the Monongalia County Sheriff’s Department, Shahanran ran out of the processing room “away from processing officers” and “broke through the doors to the Sally Port of [the] holding area,” according to a criminal complaint.

Deputies began to pursue Shahan on foot across Universe Avenue and he was able to cross through the parking lot and get onto the Westover Bridge, but he was later “apprehended on the Westover side of the bridge” and taken back into custody, deputies said.

Shahan has been charged with two counts of fleeing with reckless indifference and one count of felony escape. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail on $350,000 bond.